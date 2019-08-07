Northcoast Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by $1.76 Million; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Share Price Rose While Hite Hedge Asset Management Cut by $16.32 Million Its Stake

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, down from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.22% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 294,717 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (BP) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 40,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 5,682 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248,000, down from 46,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.44M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP: U.S. TAX CHANGE IS `HUGELY POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 18/04/2018 – PEMEX CEO TO MEET BP, PREMIER OIL IN UK LEG OF TRIP; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 04/04/2018 – Russia’s Transneft halts oil intake from Rosneft subsidiary; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT AKER BP HAS TODAY AWARDED ODFJELL DRILLING A 2 YEAR FIRM DRILLING CONTRACT WITH 1+1 YEAR OPTIONAL PERIODS; 05/04/2018 – BP at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 82.50% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -135.00% negative EPS growth.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp by 113,585 shares to 6.54 million shares, valued at $57.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 149,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs L P.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,800 were reported by Hilltop Hldgs. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 1.64 million shares stake. Van Eck Associates Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Natixis reported 254,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,800 were accumulated by Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Inc holds 18,868 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 109,200 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 15,430 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 116,197 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 3,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $363,143 activity.