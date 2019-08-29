Northcoast Asset Management Has Lifted Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Position; Ball (BLL) Holding Has Increased by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 97,319 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, up from 91,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $79.78. About 183,920 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 09/05/2018 – Global Cryogenic Valve (Globe, Gate, Ball) Market 2018-2023 – Focus on Tanks & Cold Boxes, Transfer Lines, Manifolds & Gas Trains Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For “Pawtastic Ball” Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 30/05/2018 – Looking Into BlackRock’s Crystal Ball; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip, 1150 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.708S Reaming Rods are intende; 28/03/2018 – AUSTRALIA CRICKET TEAM COACH DARREN LEHMANN APOLOGISES FOR BALL TAMPERING SCANDAL, HOPES BANNED PLAYERS GET SECOND CHANCE; 18/04/2018 – Cook Political Report and Larry Sabato’s Crystal Ball label IA-01 as a tossup after nearly 40 years under Republican reign; 16/03/2018 – Fashion at the Frick: The Museum Hosts Annual Young Fellows Ball; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 27/04/2018 – Australia Industrial Valves (Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Globe Valves, Check Valves & Others) Market, 2013-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pacific (LPX) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 51,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 972,724 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.72 million, up from 921,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 691,452 shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Adj EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,401 shares to 4,121 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,850 shares, and cut its stake in Lukoil Holdings Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Prudential Fincl invested in 87,446 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Investments LP has 69,221 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 22,141 shares. U S Investors, Texas-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Bogle Ltd Partnership De has 10,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Co owns 40,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Com reported 9,550 shares. 467,830 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% or 25,400 shares. Gotham Asset Lc, a New York-based fund reported 73,901 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc Incorporated holds 75,468 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,526 shares to 135,639 shares, valued at $77.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 26,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,779 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

