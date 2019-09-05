Northcoast Asset Management Has Increased Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Holding; RH (RH) Had 4 Analysts Last Week

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) stake by 161.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 73,136 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 118,369 shares with $29.27 million value, up from 45,233 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc Com now has $219.25B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $231.35. About 2.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 21/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes New Endowed Professorship at University of Michigan School of Public Health; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B

Among 8 analysts covering RH (NYSE:RH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RH has $180 highest and $7500 lowest target. $136.56’s average target is -5.66% below currents $144.75 stock price. RH had 16 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. Deutsche Bank downgraded RH (NYSE:RH) rating on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $124 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, June 13. The stock of RH (NYSE:RH) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. See RH (NYSE:RH) latest ratings:

01/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $148.0000 New Target: $163.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $129.0000 Initiates Coverage On

13/06/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

04/06/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Reduce New Rating: Hold Upgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $200 New Target: $157 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It has a 23.81 P/E ratio. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

More notable recent RH (NYSE:RH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think RH (NYSE:RH) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “RH to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on September 10, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “RH Expects No Impact to Results From Most Recently Announced China Tariffs – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about RH (NYSE:RH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RH (NYSE:RH): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loop Capital names five to ride out a recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 3.31% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $144.75. About 530,144 shares traded. RH (NYSE:RH) has risen 2.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RH News: 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Capital Group Buys New 1.1% Position in RH; 16/03/2018 – RH INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of RH – (RH); 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q EPS 1c; 06/04/2018 – LONG $RH. On May 2nd, 2017, $RH board granted CEO Friedman a nine figure incentive package based on share price hitting triggers at $100, $125, and $150. The next fixing date is May 2nd, 2018. (The first anniversary); 27/03/2018 – RH 4Q Adj EPS $1.69; 26/03/2018 – RH Introduces the Outdoor 2018 Collection; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. In my report from Nov 3rd I cited two upside catalyst DATES: Nov 16 and May 2. When Nov 16 hit, $RH spiked from $83 to high of $107. The May catalyst needs to happen early (in April) and will send much higher; 27/03/2018 – RH Sees 1Q Rev $555M-$565M; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. Spiking short interest sent $RH from $96 down to $76 in March. The most recent short interest stands at 43% of float (but like Dillard’s the short vs. float will immediately spike sharply higher overnight as soon as RH announces next leg of share repurchase); 28/03/2018 – Restoration Hardware’s Evolution Into Upscale Club Pays Off

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth has $310 highest and $23800 lowest target. $271.33’s average target is 17.28% above currents $231.35 stock price. UnitedHealth had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $270 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29800 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus stated it has 55,659 shares. Stanley Management accumulated 24,980 shares or 3.02% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & owns 0.62% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 477,959 shares. Parkside Fin Bank & Trust Tru holds 1,563 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Leuthold Ltd invested in 1.56% or 47,007 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 16,567 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 13,800 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Duncker Streett & Commerce holds 9,914 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Management has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 12,187 shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt Incorporated invested in 120,251 shares. Decatur Cap Mgmt owns 2.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 46,919 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.32M shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB) stake by 31,388 shares to 12,425 valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stake by 4,410 shares and now owns 340,928 shares. Ishares Tr Barclays Bond Barcl (SHY) was reduced too.