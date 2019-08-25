Northcoast Asset Management Has Increased Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) by $3.61 Million; As Parker Hannifin (PH) Stock Price Declined, Holder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Decreased Its Holding

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 7,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 51,511 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84 million, down from 58,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $6.42 during the last trading session, reaching $158.03. About 778,316 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS ARE ADJUSTED FOR EXPECTED BUSINESS REALIGNMENT EXPENSES OF ABOUT $50 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin 3Q Net Profit Rises, Raises Outlook; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 15/05/2018 – Parker-Hannifin at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN 3Q ADJ EPS $2.80, EST. $2.63

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. (JAZZ) by 251.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 25,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 35,481 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, up from 10,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129. About 327,960 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 09/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : BMO RAISES TO $201 FROM $199; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive

More notable recent Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat; Mylan To Combine With Pfizer’s Upjohn Division – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Parker-Hannifin: Quite Cheap, Quite Aggressive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH), A Stock That Climbed 57% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Impressed By Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s (NYSE:PH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 34,935 shares to 136,178 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 38,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Shs (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.71 million shares or 1.90% less from 100.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 65,167 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 0.1% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 965,224 shares. Nomura Asset Ltd invested in 21,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ci Invs has 156,931 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 114 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 215,439 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Management holds 0.03% or 575 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 66,990 shares. 306,708 are held by Schroder Group. Lazard Asset Llc accumulated 757,985 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct owns 3,067 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Limited Co reported 25,672 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Td Asset Management Inc has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 211,725 shares. 12,015 are owned by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,271 shares.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S Adr Family No (NYSE:NVO) by 69,619 shares to 153,172 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 264,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,739 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp B (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LiveXLive to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.