Northcoast Asset Management Has Decreased Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake by $4.29 Million as Share Price Rose; Newell Brands (NWL) Position Has Boosted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 45,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.22. About 8.79M shares traded or 78.22% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 07/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 16/04/2018 – Cramer: The proxy fight in Newell Brands has very limited upside; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 66% Reduction in Number of Manufacturing Facilities; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 11/04/2018 – NEWELL SAYS STARBOARD DID NO INDEPENDENT WORK BEFORE CAMPAIGN; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Carlyle’s Novolex in lead to acquire Newell Brands’ Waddington; 04/05/2018 – Newell Agrees to Sell Waddington to Carlyle-Backed Novolex; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 12/04/2018 – FAERCH, HOFFMASTER ALSO BIDDING AS NEWELL DIVESTS ASSETS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 79.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 26,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 34,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.88. About 597,198 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 11/04/2018 – ADP Increases Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Tight U.S. Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office reported 284 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 75,674 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 621,191 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 57,529 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 2.43M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0.01% or 209,332 shares. 181,121 were accumulated by Retirement Of Alabama. Sun Life Fincl holds 661 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,548 are held by Camelot Portfolios Ltd. American Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Security National Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 200 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 63,410 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 40,717 shares. 51,454 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Poplar Forest Limited Com reported 1.79 million shares.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Newell Brands (NWL) Down 8.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Introducing the Farmers Marketâ„¢ Collection by Yankee Candle® – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 657,887 shares to 558,171 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,834 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Media Alert: June 2019 ADP Canada National Employment Report to be released on Thursday, July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADP Stock: A ‘Legacy Asset’ To Own For The Next 100 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EIX, ADP, VLO – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Navigant Consulting (NCI) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.82M for 37.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Shares for $966,713 were sold by Ayala John on Wednesday, February 13. Weinstein Donald sold 1,706 shares worth $256,567. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock. Another trade for 36,364 shares valued at $5.42 million was made by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S Co has 1,575 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp owns 119,329 shares. 28,087 were accumulated by Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv. Icon Advisers invested in 0.12% or 7,500 shares. Gateway Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,624 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Investment Counsel Wi holds 1.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 93,251 shares. Wade G W Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,695 shares. 10,614 were reported by Caprock Grp Incorporated. The Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc reported 34,948 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, City Tru Fl has 0.46% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Page Arthur B stated it has 4.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 22,164 are held by Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 45,106 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).