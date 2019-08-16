Northcoast Asset Management Has Cut Holding in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $846,552; Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Value Declined While Cls Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $355,450

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 20,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 441,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.75 million, down from 461,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.32. About 2.28 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 7,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 31,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 38,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 3.50M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 09/04/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Lockwood Issues First Quarter Investment Insights; 16/03/2018 – 11GJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/03/2018 – 93HT: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon profit rises 29 pct; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 15/05/2018 – 75BS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 29/05/2018 – BD14: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/04/2018 – BNY Mellon Wealth Management Names Thomas Moran as Senior Wealth Manager, Fiduciary Specialist in Menlo Park, CA; 29/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of The West invested 0.42% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Morgan Stanley holds 952,749 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.2% or 364,470 shares. Permian Prns Limited Partnership has 1.58 million shares for 12.19% of their portfolio. 3.27M are owned by Aqr Capital Mngmt. 136,868 were reported by American Intl Gru. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.16% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) or 37,675 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associate has 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.43% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 58 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems owns 12,285 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 11,810 shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors invested in 19,800 shares. Three Peaks Ltd Liability Co has 77,871 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Lehman Brothers 7 Year (IEI) by 6,002 shares to 142,336 shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 73,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,369 shares, and has risen its stake in T Co.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67M for 10.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.