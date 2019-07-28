Northcoast Asset Management Has Boosted Its Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl (ACN) Stake by $398,464; Market Valuation Rose; Weber Alan W Has Lifted Holding in Lifetime Brands (LCUT)

Weber Alan W increased its stake in Lifetime Brands (LCUT) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614.25M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Lifetime Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 13,279 shares traded. Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has declined 10.84% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.27% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,170 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70M, up from 86,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Rapidly Advancing Technology Is Fueling Intelligent Enterprises but Requires a Fundamental Shift in Leadership, According to Accenture Technology Vision 2018; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 191,774 shares to 5,197 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr 20 Treas Inde (TLT) by 56,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Com, Michigan-based fund reported 15,484 shares. Jensen Investment Mgmt invested in 1.86 million shares or 3.9% of the stock. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, Texas-based fund reported 47,048 shares. Mrj Capital Inc holds 1.98% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 9,805 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa invested in 0.28% or 186,990 shares. Cypress Capital Gp invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 30,189 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.45% or 7,180 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.18% or 744,012 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.41% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mirador Prns Limited Partnership reported 3,316 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Brookstone Capital Mgmt has 6,715 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co holds 44,410 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.15 million activity.

