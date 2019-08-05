Northcoast Asset Management Decreased Stake in Chevron New (CVX) by $9.99 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Share Price Rose, Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $14.02 Million

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 81,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 213,598 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.31M, down from 294,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 1.40 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 134,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The hedge fund held 1.73 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.47M, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $5.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.55. About 132,077 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in Sweden; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 92.45% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $70.35M for 30.28 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.61% EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Global Tech Etf (IXN) by 30,740 shares to 429,428 shares, valued at $73.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal (NYSE:FRC) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 144,141 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested in 6.65M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dubuque Bancshares Trust Com holds 0% or 228 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 2,668 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.04% or 228,100 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP invested in 15,527 shares. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0% or 73 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 81,528 shares. Foundry Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 30,500 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Limited Company holds 1,925 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,054 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cadence Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 15,757 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,990 shares to 87,239 shares, valued at $20.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl (NYSE:ACN) by 2,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC).