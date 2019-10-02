Northcoast Asset Management Decreased Its Progressive (PGR) Position as Stock Value Rose; As Genesee & Wyo (Call) (GWR) Shares Rose, Shareholder Verition Fund Management Cut Position

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (Call) (GWR) by 60.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 9,400 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $940,000, down from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 400,865 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC SAYS APPOINTMENTS EXPAND G&W BOARD TO 12 DIRECTORS, 11 OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 29/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 96.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 287,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 9,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, down from 297,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 1.56 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.05 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.50 million for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

