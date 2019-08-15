Northcoast Asset Management Cut Novo Nordisk A/S Adr Family No (NVO) Position; Bahl & Gaynor Has Upped Resmed (RMD) Holding

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased Resmed Inc (RMD) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bahl & Gaynor Inc acquired 4,903 shares as Resmed Inc (RMD)’s stock rose 23.22%. The Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 78,790 shares with $8.19 million value, up from 73,887 last quarter. Resmed Inc now has $19.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $132.64. About 218,145 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 22.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Rev $591.6M; 12/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/09/2018; 21/03/2018 – Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited vs ResMed Limited | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N – QTRLY GROSS PROFIT $344.3 MLN VS $299.7 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Company Profile for ResMed; 23/04/2018 – DJ ResMed Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMD); 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 23/04/2018 – UBS Lifts Target Price on Resmed to US$104/Share From US$96

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased Novo Nordisk A/S Adr Family No (NVO) stake by 31.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 69,619 shares as Novo Nordisk A/S Adr Family No (NVO)’s stock declined 2.46%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 153,172 shares with $8.01M value, down from 222,791 last quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S Adr Family No now has $121.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.8. About 1.30M shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 24/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – PEOPLE TREATED WITH SAXENDA ® (LIRAGLUTIDE 3 MG) FOR WEIGHT MANAGEMENT LOST AN AVERAGE OF 8.1 KG AFTER SIX MONTHS IN A REAL-WORLD CLINICAL SETTING, IN COMBINATION WITH DIET AND; 11/04/2018 – Tessa: Göran Ando, Former Novo Nordisk Chairman, to Join Tessa’s Board; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 30/05/2018 – TherapeuticsMD Announces FDA Approval of TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts), the Lowest Dose Vaginal Estrogen Produc; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK – TRANSACTION PART OF CO’S 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME OF UP TO DKK 14.0 BLN TO BE EXECUTED DURING 12 MONTHS PERIOD FROM 1 FEBRUARY 2018; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 26/04/2018 – Emisphere Amends License Agreement with Novo Nordisk; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Trulicity Rev $678.3M

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 28,367 shares to 2.15 million valued at $224.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 10,538 shares and now owns 285,341 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The reported 27,198 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has 10,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco has invested 0.02% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Canandaigua Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 2,685 shares. Thompson Inv Management owns 4,100 shares. Dnb Asset Management As holds 14,773 shares. 26,610 are held by Coastline Tru. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 206,933 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc holds 1,182 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 5,271 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.14% or 17,141 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Ltd accumulated 50,481 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 13,562 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group invested in 122,352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Grp has invested 0% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Fidelity Msci Information Tech (FTEC) stake by 51,870 shares to 58,014 valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Yield Muni stake by 120,009 shares and now owns 445,074 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group Inc (NYSE:MTU) was raised too.

