Northcoast Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $1.36 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stock Price Rose, Mad River Investors Has Decreased Position

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 1.54M shares traded or 8.54% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys Into Macquarie Infrastructure; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 13/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE GETS TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BROOKFIELD AT A$2.50/SHARE

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 5,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 84,984 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.32 million, down from 90,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $270.02. About 770,883 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q EPS $4.59; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206)

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54M shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 21,814 shares to 50,598 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 4,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

