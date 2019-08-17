Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Its Holding in Sherwin (SHW) by $512,130 as Shares Rose; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC)

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 50.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 2,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 602,203 shares traded or 11.04% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 388,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 2.51 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.20M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 19.37M shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Return on Equity 12.37%; 07/05/2018 – Allegion at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo and `The Mission Continues’ Nonprofit Deploy Veteran Volunteers; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CFO SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE’S CONSENT ORDER CAP WILL PUSH BANK’S EFFICIENCY RATIO ABOVE 59 PERCENT FOR 2018; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – FINAL FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OTHER DISCLOSURES WILL BE REPORTED IN QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Intermediate (CIU) by 171,386 shares to 249,705 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,256 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Canada Index (EWC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,205 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 34 shares. Raub Brock Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4.43% or 48,929 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Da Davidson & stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Earnest Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Spears Abacus Advsrs Lc holds 896 shares. Virginia-based Burke & Herbert Commercial Bank & Tru Company has invested 0.48% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Financial Counselors reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pennsylvania reported 7,225 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 69,444 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 64,110 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company reported 846 shares. 5,317 were reported by Old Savings Bank In.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 93,770 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Lp accumulated 0.01% or 18,426 shares. Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.91% or 606,178 shares in its portfolio. Investors, California-based fund reported 63.22M shares. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 68,602 shares. Family Firm stated it has 0.2% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Edgar Lomax Va holds 204,950 shares. Cambridge Advsr has 31,915 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fragasso Group owns 0.56% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 54,377 shares. Wasatch Advisors Inc invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cambridge Trust holds 22,413 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Etrade Management Ltd reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fiera Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 57,554 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 83,230 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $160.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY) by 75,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,243 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector (XLP).