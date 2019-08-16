North Star Investment Management Upped By $603,840 Its Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Stake; Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 6 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 5 sold and reduced their equity positions in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pioneer Power Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) stake by 15.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 5,440 shares as Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 40,273 shares with $4.47M value, up from 34,833 last quarter. Disney Walt Co Com Disney now has $240.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) stake by 381,574 shares to 767,436 valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) stake by 8,275 shares and now owns 250 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Comml Bank Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 19,374 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability reported 10,002 shares. Mad River Investors invested in 0.24% or 2,400 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has 1.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.57M shares. Cadinha & Llc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Shields Capital Limited Com holds 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 30,901 shares. Inv Advsr Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,249 shares. The New York-based Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.72% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Investment Llp accumulated 0.02% or 2,110 shares. Callahan Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Berkshire Asset Pa holds 60,977 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd has invested 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Greenbrier Ptnrs Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1.97% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Essex has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B & has 427,150 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.23% above currents $133.41 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, May 7. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $17000 target. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $14700 target in Monday, June 17 report. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PPSI) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: PPSI, KKR, AMAT, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Power (PPSI) to Sell Transformer Business for Approximately $65 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $44.90 million. It operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It has a 80.4 P/E ratio. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, switchboards, and low and medium voltage switchgears.

The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.15. About 1,000 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) has declined 6.96% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.96% the S&P500. Some Historical PPSI News: 14/05/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 1Q Rev $23.5M; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC PPSI.O – IN ADDITION, MANAGEMENT EXPECTS TO INCREASE ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – ON MAY 2, PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP, UNIT OF CO ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CLEANSPARK, INC; 28/03/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – SALES BACKLOG (REFLECTING CONTINUING OPERATIONS) AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS ABOUT $28.9 MLN VS $27.9 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2016; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Power Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPSI); 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – PIONEER CUSTOM ELECTRIC PRODUCTS CORP WILL SELL CERTAIN ASSETS COMPRISING PCEP BUSINESS TO CLEANSPARK; 14/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS – REAFFIRMS EXPECTATIONS FOR CO TO GENERATE HIGH-SINGLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN REV FROM CONT OPS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – Pioneer Power Solutions 4Q Rev $23.6M; 08/05/2018 – CleanSpark To Accelerate Deployments By Acquiring Pioneer Custom Electrical Products Business; 08/05/2018 – PIONEER POWER SOLUTIONS INC – NO DEBT OR SIGNIFICANT LIABILITIES ARE BEING ASSUMED BY CLEANSPARK IN ASSET SALE

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for 284,760 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 678,514 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 72,800 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 701,896 shares.