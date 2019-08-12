North Star Investment Management Trimmed Position in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by $2.84 Million as Valuation Rose; As Baidu (BIDU) Market Value Declined, Holder Newport Asia Has Lowered by $8.41 Million Its Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 258,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.07% . The institutional investor held 273,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27M, down from 531,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Software Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.49. About 41,769 shares traded. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 9.20% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 10/04/2018 – C&A Mexico Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda Cloud Platform for Agile Decision Making and Increased Speed-to-Market; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Logility Customers Highlight Digital Transformation and the Role of Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization in the Sales and Operations Planning Process at the 2018 Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 20/03/2018 – Logility Named a Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Recipient for the Eighteenth Consecutive Year

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 3.01 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs; 27/04/2018 – The News Is Good for Baidu — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 26/04/2018 – Baidu’s quarterly revenue rises 24 percent; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Prices IPO by Subsidiary iQIYI of 125M American Depositary Shrs; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – DU Recorder Exceeds 50 Million Users, Becomes the Fastest-Growing Screen Recorder App on Google Play; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Plans to Use Proceeds From Notes to Repay Debt and for General Corporate Purpose; 30/04/2018 – China’s Baidu to sell majority of financial services unit for $1.9bn

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Perception, More Than Anything Else, Is Holding Back IQ Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Baidu’s New Search Rival Is the World’s Most Valuable Startup – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Alibaba – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Celebrate the Year of the Pig: Get Greedy for Baidu (BIDU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

More notable recent American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rip Curl Selects NGC Andromeda Platform for Global Collaboration – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “American Software Stock: Cloud Player Showing Breakouts with More to Come – Profit Confidential” published on July 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Comparison: Kinaxis Or American Software, If You Like The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2018. More interesting news about American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Software: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Software: Don’t Get Fooled Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc reported 335,901 shares. Martin And Communication Incorporated Tn has invested 0.63% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.3% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). First Tru Lp owns 49,923 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 253,257 shares. Granite Inv Partners stated it has 89,059 shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 13,916 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 5,986 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 2.63 million shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 306,670 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Network Limited Com has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). 1,000 are held by Kings Point Capital Mgmt.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57 million for 67.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.