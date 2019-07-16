North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake in Pc (PCTI) as Stock Value Declined; Tributary Capital Management Increased Its Autodesk Com (ADSK) Stake by $635,500; Shares Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 142,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 143,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 26,349 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Rev $21.7M; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ Il Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc Com (ADSK) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 13,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $173.71. About 666,678 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 4,876 shares. Bokf Na has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8,349 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 6,461 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 31,580 shares. Fairfield Bush & Co reported 6,000 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd holds 31,015 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 36,182 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 7,938 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 877,625 are owned by Raymond James And Associate. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 3,370 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 39,462 shares. Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 209,815 shares. Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 2,660 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Cap Lc holds 600,162 shares. Montag A And, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,550 shares.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 1,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 37,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,548 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 62,965 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saturna Cap holds 0% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0% or 524,720 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 23,392 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 10,898 shares. 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 37,022 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 190,987 were accumulated by Awm Inv Co Inc. Ariel Investments Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 1.52M shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Boston Prtn holds 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) or 193,541 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). 19,971 were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,707 shares to 128,669 shares, valued at $15.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

