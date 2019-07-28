North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) Position by $2.84 Million; Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding in Calavo Growers Com (CVGW) by $2.20 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (AMSWA) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 258,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,213 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 531,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in American Software Cl A Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.94M market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 101,358 shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory lmprovements; 08/03/2018 – Logility Sponsors BRP’s Annual Merchandise Planning Survey; 27/03/2018 – NGC Software’s Mark Burstein Named Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2018 Pro to Know of the Year; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 11/04/2018 – Logility Executives Honored as 2018 Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive; 18/04/2018 – Demand Management Recipient of the Consumer Goods Technology 2018 Readers’ Choice Award; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc Com (CVGW) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 26,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,103 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 55,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $90.18. About 163,714 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 32 shares. Tower Research (Trc) stated it has 309 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 15,000 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 0.05% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 2,564 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 193,121 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 5,267 shares. Teton Incorporated reported 0.47% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Lord Abbett And Ltd Co accumulated 0.07% or 244,706 shares. Cardinal Limited Liability Ct has invested 0.79% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Fruth Invest Management invested in 9,700 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 88,767 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Proshare Advisors Limited, a Maryland-based fund reported 113,596 shares. 214,689 are held by Ameriprise Fincl.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 68,920 shares to 345,940 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextgen Healthcare Inc by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,709 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.88 million for 56.33 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold AMSWA shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 23.75 million shares or 0.48% more from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 10,233 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Limited Company reported 12,328 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,516 shares or 0% of the stock. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 158,895 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 26,223 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0.38% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 273,213 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Eagle Asset Inc reported 0.03% stake. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 512,046 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,082 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 95,558 shares stake. Sei Investments Communications has 0% invested in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) for 7,172 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0% in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA). Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 101,000 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 468,374 shares stake.

