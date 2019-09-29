North Star Investment Management Trimmed Its Acme Utd (ACU) Stake by $423,280 as Stock Price Rose; Mraz Amerine & Associates Has Lifted Holding in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by $1.18 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 6,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 82,018 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.29 million, up from 75,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.86. About 30,962 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Acme Utd Corp (ACU) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 19,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.00% . The institutional investor held 601,313 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.58 million, down from 620,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Acme Utd Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 3,443 shares traded. Acme United Corporation (NYSEMKT:ACU) has declined 5.07% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ACU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Acme United Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACU); 20/04/2018 – Acme United 1Q EPS 21c; 24/05/2018 – Acme United Corp Announces Amended and Extended Bank Facility; 24/05/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP – RENEWED LOAN FACILITY WITH HSBC BANK, N.A. AT A REDUCED INTEREST RATE; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme Sav-On; 13/03/2018 ADT Further Strengthens Footprint In Commercial Security Market With Acquisition Of Acme Security Systems; 20/04/2018 – ACME UNITED CORP ACU.A SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.53; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Baumann & Sons Buses, Inc., ACME Bus Corp., and Brookset Bus Corp. (Copiague & Coram) – Long; 29/05/2018 – Personalized Medicine Advances With First-Of-Its-Kind Partnership Between Genomind® And Albertsons Sav-On, Jewel-Osco And Acme; 15/05/2018 – First Aid Only Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2018 American Business Awards®

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 472 shares to 27,638 shares, valued at $28.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share – GlobeNewswire” on November 09, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Transfer of Certain Run-Off Portfolios From Great Lakes and HSB Engineering Insurance Australian Branches – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Enstar Group Limited Announces Reinsurance of QBE Legacy U.S. Business – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2016 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enstar Announces Four Reinsurance-To-Close Transactions With AmTrust Syndicates – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Advisory Service Net Ltd Liability Com has 307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 296,617 shares. Zebra stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 1,363 shares. Cap has invested 0.02% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc reported 152,517 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 884,190 are owned by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 208,722 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association stated it has 2,224 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 1,173 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 1,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bank & Trust De invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,690 shares to 94,047 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.72, from 3.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold ACU shares while 8 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.04 million shares or 50.68% less from 4.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 160,894 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0% or 7,434 shares in its portfolio. North Star Inv stated it has 601,313 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 9,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Bard stated it has 1.56% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 159,490 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teton owns 127,200 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) for 8,722 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0% or 98,776 shares. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU). Morgan Stanley reported 1,362 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU).

Analysts await Acme United Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ACU’s profit will be $871,559 for 19.69 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Acme United Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.23% negative EPS growth.