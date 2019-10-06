North Star Investment Management Trimmed Consolidated Comm Hldgs (CNSL) Stake by $1.63 Million; Share Value Declined; Oppenheimer Asset Management Stake in Atmos Energy (ATO) Has Lifted by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 309.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 13,252 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 3,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.14. About 414,103 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 408,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The institutional investor held 235,754 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, down from 644,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.66M shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enviva Partners Lp by 29,961 shares to 211,190 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Crafts Inc (NASDAQ:CRWS).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $43,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold CNSL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 55.84 million shares or 4.44% more from 53.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,920 shares. The California-based Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Blair William And Co Il stated it has 13,400 shares. Jnba Financial stated it has 9,959 shares. Bogle Limited Partnership De has invested 0.04% in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Sg Americas Lc reported 27,472 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability reported 6,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 159 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 135,889 shares in its portfolio. Pdts Prns Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 84,287 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,710 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 1,453 shares in its portfolio.

