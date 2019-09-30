North Star Investment Management Maintains Position in Orion Energy Systems (OESX); Manchester Capital Management Increases Holding in Apple (AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems Inc (OESX) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 373,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 97.55% . The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61 million, up from 3.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Orion Energy Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 64,305 shares traded. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has risen 213.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 213.66% the S&P500.

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 66.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 54,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 135,129 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.75M, up from 80,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $223.68. About 20.28 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – An opening price below $169 still marks a year-to-date decline for Apple, though; 29/03/2018 – Jim Cramer says the comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook about Facebook’s data leak scandal are “unbelievable.”; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple may be fighting, but they have actually enabled each other’s success for years; 11/05/2018 – AAPL: New – researcher finds evidence North Korean hackers are developing iPhone spyware. It comes in the form of trojanized MDM apparently. And requires the iPhone to be jailbroken. Fun; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 23/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple cuts HomePod orders by more than half; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 133,776 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc has invested 0.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nippon Life Investors Americas has 195,093 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Inc accumulated 143,370 shares or 2.96% of the stock. 53,507 were accumulated by Forbes J M Com Limited Liability Partnership. Hanlon Investment Inc has 3,676 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sigma Inv Counselors reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott Incorporated reported 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Maryland-based Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Gp Llc accumulated 0.53% or 25,121 shares. California-based Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Finance reported 6.47% stake. South State Corporation holds 2.31% or 101,479 shares in its portfolio.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,406 shares to 44,759 shares, valued at $7.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,547 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.80, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold OESX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 20.24 million shares or 98.85% more from 10.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Renaissance Tech Lc invested in 1.63 million shares. 66,300 are held by California Employees Retirement. Citadel Advsr Lc has 10,722 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0% or 26,710 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De holds 3,899 shares. Eam Investors Limited holds 0.24% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) or 327,813 shares. North Star Mgmt accumulated 3.91M shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 361,850 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Adirondack And Management holds 0.26% or 122,130 shares in its portfolio. Ariel Invests Ltd Llc owns 1.08M shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0% in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX). Northern reported 47,379 shares. 30,500 were accumulated by Bailard. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 156,609 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 18,392 shares to 133,200 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 10,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,048 shares, and cut its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY).