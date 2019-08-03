North Star Investment Management Maintains Holding in Blue Bird Com (HCAC); As Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Market Value Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Lifted Stake

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 191,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.61 million, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 162,330 shares traded or 24.53% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Corporation Authorizes Additional Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp Com (HCAC) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 36,595 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 257,243 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36 million, up from 220,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 825,173 shares traded or 668.11% up from the average. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC; 22/04/2018 – DJ HENNESSY CAPITAL ACQ CORP III UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCAC.UT); 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 01/05/2018 – Syska Hennessy Wins ACEC ‘Grand Award’ for Work on Lotte World Tower in Seoul

More notable recent Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II (HCAC) to Merge with Daseke in $626M Deal – StreetInsider.com” on December 22, 2016, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gores Holdings: Delicious Opportunity, Stock Underpriced, Warrants Dramatically Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “Daseke, Inc. and Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Announce Closing of Merger Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2017. More interesting news about Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II Completes $175 Million Initial Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on July 28, 2015 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston-based blank check company’s $348.5M acquisition called off – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: October 05, 2016.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares to 9,663 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 142,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold DOOR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 1.00% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.01% or 194,108 shares. Hound Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 654,801 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 1,608 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested 0.04% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt, California-based fund reported 266,556 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Praesidium Mgmt Ltd Co holds 1.92 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% or 9,397 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Management LP stated it has 0.13% in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1,579 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,750 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 8,839 shares.