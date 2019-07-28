North Star Investment Management Lowered Its Lee Enterprises Com (LEE) Position by $1.14 Million; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Cut Stake by $317,226

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (LEE) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 381,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 767,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lee Enterprises Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.91M market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 138,321 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 1.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 254,983 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 258,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 06/05/2018 – CHINA EVERBRIGHT TO BUY LIFTECH STAKE FROM MEDTRONIC; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL

More notable recent Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Cannabis stocks mixed after landmark hearing on U.S. laws, CannTrust slammed afresh – MarketWatch” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Gold Futures Under Pressure After Stronger-Than-Forecast Jobs Number – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Barnes & Noble Education Inc (BNED) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “CannTrust fires CEO, president resigns as pot company deals with illegal-grow scandal – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares to 26,046 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS) by 33,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Medtronic HeartWare(TM) HVAD(TM) Implanted via Less Invasive Thoracotomy Shows 95 Percent Freedom from Disabling Stroke at Two Years – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Announces the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offers for up to $5.525 billion of Certain Outstanding Debt Securities Issued by Medtronic, Inc., Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. and Covidien International Finance S.A. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 786 shares to 23,586 shares, valued at $23.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 0.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.58B for 21.73 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.