North Star Investment Management Lifted Its Lazard LTD (LAZ) Holding by $748,000 as Valuation Rose; Zevin Asset Management Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Boosted by $307,911 as Shares Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 46.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The institutional investor held 69,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 47,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 562,647 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 25/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD LAZ.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – COMMUNITY HEALTH IS SAID TO TAP LAZARD AS ADVISER: REORG; 30/04/2018 – Lazard’s Raine Says Health-Care M&A Has Been Heating Up (Video); 26/04/2018 – Lazard’s Last Round of Top-Level Promotions Were All Home-Grown; 10/04/2018 – LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC – MOST RECENTLY GIBSON SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER AT ASSIDUOUS INVESTMENTS LLC; 30/04/2018 – Lazard Sees Comeback in Pharma Mega-Deals After Decade’s Respite; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in DXP Enterprises; 06/05/2018 – OMAN OIL IS SAID TO HIRE LAZARD AS IT WEIGHS STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Former Lazard Banker’s Home Said to Be Raided in Rio Tinto Probe; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Cohu

Zevin Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc bought 1,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 37,759 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, up from 36,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Zevin Asset Management Llc, which manages about $480.40M and $310.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 8,900 shares to 265,756 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swiss Re Ag Sedol# B545mg5 Ch (SSREF) by 9,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,020 shares, and cut its stake in Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 2,075 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 49,290 shares. Orrstown Fincl Service, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,606 shares. 14,891 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P, Texas-based fund reported 382,875 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 8,835 shares. Df Dent Inc has invested 4.3% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M&T Fincl Bank invested in 84,577 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 2,195 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp invested in 341,248 shares. Aristotle Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 355,347 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 28,005 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Gp Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 400 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Limited Co holds 0.07% or 36,332 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 16,685 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daktronics Inc (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 105,000 shares to 142,050 shares, valued at $876,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 12,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,959 shares, and cut its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS).