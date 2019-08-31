North Star Investment Management Lifted Its Facebook Cl A (FB) Holding by $655,202; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Harvest Management Lowered Its Holding by $364,000

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68M, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR ABOUT $2.25 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 3,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,186 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 17,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – ACXIOM DOES NOT EXPECT THIS CHANGE TO IMPACT ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK IS COMMITTED TO STOPPING INTERFERENCE IN ELECTIONS INCLUDING IN INDIA, BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION OF UTAH – FACEBOOK’S INVESTMENT INCLUDES MORE THAN $100 MLN IN INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 27/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCES TOOLS TO MAKE FUNDRAISERS MORE IMPACTFUL; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 23/04/2018 – In online advertising, Facebook is a publisher; 05/04/2018 – Facebook crisis plays into hands of Asia’s authoritarians

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.24% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 6,262 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 20 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc owns 401,127 shares. Parsons Management Ri holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1,559 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Ptnrs (Us) LP stated it has 700,693 shares. Nomura Holdg reported 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 5.11 million shares. Korea Inv accumulated 93,710 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 7,639 shares. 119,907 were reported by Macquarie Gp. Alpine Assocs Management invested in 4.46% or 740,336 shares. Magnetar Fin Lc holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.16 million shares. Tt Intll stated it has 69,600 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Com has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Allstate Corp has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,801 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold & Commerce invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Mngmt invested in 420,247 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Granite Point Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 56,250 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leisure Cap Mgmt holds 0.62% or 4,397 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville Bank reported 2,697 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Wisconsin-based Convergence Invest Ltd has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd owns 77,836 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 6,002 were reported by Trust Invest Advisors. Js Mgmt Ltd Co reported 7.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cortland Assocs Mo accumulated 7.51% or 278,681 shares. King Wealth holds 0.11% or 2,057 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Highland Capital Lc has invested 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pennsylvania invested in 15,275 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.