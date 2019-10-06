North Star Investment Management Lifted Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position by $423,776; Electron Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Exelon (EXC) Holding as Stock Declined

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 342,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $95.71M, down from 2.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.36 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Exelon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXC); 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 3,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 21,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 2.47 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 08/03/2018 – VICTORIA GOLD – ENTERED DOCUMENTATION WITH ORION ,OSISKO ,CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL WITH RESPECT TO C$505 MLN CONSTRUCTION FINANCING PACKAGE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 21/03/2018 – Caterpillar Group Meeting Set By Spartan Research for Mar. 28; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells €35+ million of equipment in Moerdijk, NLD auction; 14/03/2018 – CAT: TRYING TO SHIP DEALERS MORE IN SLOWER MONTHS BEFORE SPRING; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS WILL CLOSE FACILITIES IN TEXAS, PANAMA, ALSO CONTEMPLATING CLOSURE OF ENGINE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN ILLINOIS

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Speedway Motorsports Inc (NYSE:TRK) by 18,392 shares to 133,200 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 33,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,041 shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Fall After Oil Attacks in Middle East – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks: S&P Slumps as Weak Manufacturing Data Stuns Traders – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Dow Titans Breaking Higher – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Caterpillar shares too bearish on earnings, BAML analyst says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,450 shares. Markel reported 0.58% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 1,722 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested in 2.51 million shares. Pinnacle Associates has invested 0.24% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Barrett Asset Lc reported 2,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.15% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 0.09% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Graham Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.75% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 186,000 shares. Savant Cap Ltd owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 8,003 shares. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 58,595 shares. Asset Management One Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 334,277 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 26,632 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 36,806 shares. Moody Bancorporation Division stated it has 43,877 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $735.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 691,155 shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $29.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Forterra Inc by 303,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Buy Exelon? – Seeking Alpha” on January 20, 2015, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Exelon (EXC) Stock for Now – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon’s Annova LNG export plant passes first FERC environmental test – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy United Parcel Service – Cramer’s Lightning Round (9/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2018.