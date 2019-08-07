North Star Investment Management Lifted Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stake by $582,350 as Shares Declined; James Investment Research Lowered Its Unum Group (UNM) Holding by $2.15 Million as Market Valuation Declined

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 291.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 15,638 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789,000, up from 3,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 1.95M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchases(s); 01/05/2018 – 40HW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 59ZN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of WFCM 2016-C33; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – BNY MELLON CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q EPS $1.10

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 23.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 65,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 215,333 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, down from 280,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION OF $750 MLN THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON NOV. 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Unum’s New Jr. Subordinated Debt ‘BB+’; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares to 54,930 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250 shares, and cut its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BK Technologies Reports Second Quarter and Six Months 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Tops Q2 EPS by 6c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did BNY Mellon’s Net Interest Margin Figure Reverse Its Declining Trend In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “BNY Mellon Appoints Daniel Tenengauzer Head of Markets Strategy & Insights – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson And accumulated 52,841 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 5,612 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 21,153 were accumulated by Independent Investors Inc. Hamel Associate stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 409,046 shares. 21,520 are owned by Metropolitan Life Com Ny. First Manhattan Co has 138,908 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 37,346 shares. Illinois-based Rmb Capital has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Accredited stated it has 16,291 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 24,512 shares. Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Meyer Handelman owns 9,696 shares. Hikari Ltd accumulated 300,160 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 24,944 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Electric Power Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,910 shares to 34,343 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicat (NYSE:VZ) by 195,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 43,048 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 144,357 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Meiji Yasuda Asset invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Susquehanna International Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 108,605 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.03% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Price T Rowe Associate Md, Maryland-based fund reported 400,325 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.04% or 64,674 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). 20,661 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.19% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) or 9,252 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,505 shares.