North Star Investment Management Lifted Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Stake by $447,615 as Share Price Declined; Loews Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $944,300 as Market Value Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 49,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 181,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 131,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 2.76M shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 07/03/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. and; 22/05/2018 – Lot18 & AMC Launch Sales for New Female-Inspired “The Walking Dead” Wine Collection; 27/04/2018 – China’s Hollywood romance sours amid trade war, debt fears; 13/03/2018 – March 13th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC); 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 04/04/2018 – First cinema in Saudi Arabia to open on April 18; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June; 19/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS NAMES MAOJUN JOHN ZENG AS CHAIRMAN; 13/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 12, 2018, LINCOLN ZHANG GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, down from 120,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $141.07. About 34.82 million shares traded or 42.97% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 30/05/2018 – VASCO Transforms Business Enablement with Launch of New Anti-Fraud Platform, Renames Company OneSpan; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 24/05/2018 – AppRiver Offers Guidance for MSPs, Resellers on Benefits of Microsoft 365; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Casinos Inc (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 178,700 shares to 92,550 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 43,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,860 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs by 60,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.