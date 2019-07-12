North Star Investment Management Increases Position in Oracle (ORCL); As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Cut Position

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $77.53. About 2.97M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES $24B CAPITAL BUDGET THIS YEAR, $28B IN 2019; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 10/04/2018 – EXXON, QATAR IN TALKS ON U.S. SHALE DEAL -WSJ CITING; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 117.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 12,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 10,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 5.87M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 10/05/2018 – Somansa Introduces Server-i to Discover and Protect Sensitive Data in Servers and Databases; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 15/03/2018 – Oracle Health Sciences Clinical One Named 2018 CARE Award Finalist

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 8,970 shares to 54,930 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,098 shares, and cut its stake in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS, KeyBanc Preview Oracle’s Q4, Eye Forex Impact – Benzinga” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Oracle Loses Legal Appeal Over $10B Government Cloud Contract – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Oracle Could Be Headed to a Record High After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 21,554 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested 1.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Private Wealth Advsr stated it has 31,866 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Live Your Vision Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Payden & Rygel owns 1,500 shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 5,455 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 32,075 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 3.43M are held by Comgest Glob Investors Sas. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 46,440 shares. 4.41M are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Hl Finance Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 36,201 shares. Df Dent And Co Inc holds 4,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8,534 shares to 42,233 shares, valued at $11.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,458 shares. Amg Natl Natl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,683 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs invested in 213,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Guyasuta Advsrs has 172,631 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 1.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,474 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 111,206 shares. 2.08 million were accumulated by Kiltearn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 108,594 shares. Monarch Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.26% or 77,119 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Lc holds 0% or 60,300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 56.86 million shares. Cooke And Bieler L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Fiera has invested 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.93% or 185,134 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Energy Investing Showdown: Midstream/MLPs Vs. Majors Vs. Broader Energy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.78 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.