North Star Investment Management Increases Position in Microchip Technology (MCHP); Cvs (CVS) Holder Blume Capital Management Has Raised Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 2792.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 7,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.96. About 997,370 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has declined 8.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 20/04/2018 – MICROSEMI/MICROCHIP BEING REVIEWED PER MOFCOM SIMPLE PROCEDURE; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS THAT MERGER WILL CLOSE ON MAY 29, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 08/05/2018 – MICROCHIP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39 TO $1.49, EST. $1.44; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 13/04/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC – ANTICIPATES THAT MERGER WILL BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Microchip Technology Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHP); 07/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY ON REPORTS OF MOFCOM APPROVAL FOR MICROSEMI DEAL – “CANNOT CONFIRM TODAY’S REPORT IN THE PRESS THAT CHINA’S MOFCOM HAS CLEARED” DEAL; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,015 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 70,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.79M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Securities stated it has 16,575 shares. Loews has 4,320 shares. Pentwater Capital Lp accumulated 0.01% or 14,376 shares. Twin Tree LP stated it has 103,714 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. St Johns Inv Co Llc holds 15,742 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Mngmt owns 112,867 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & accumulated 3,740 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Da Davidson reported 304,527 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Sfe Counsel reported 7,370 shares stake. Cacti Asset Ltd Llc owns 470,521 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 20,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 150,549 shares or 1.05% of the stock. 141,174 were reported by Laurion Capital Mngmt L P. Somerset Tru holds 0.02% or 758 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $11.49 million was made by MERLO LARRY J on Tuesday, January 8.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Oil & Gas E&P Spdr Etf (XOP) by 11,750 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $98,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,535 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.25M shares. California-based Lpl Fincl Ltd has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,068 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 4,637 shares stake. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 4,202 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank stated it has 154,479 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 10,211 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc owns 874,432 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company reported 42,164 shares. First Fin Corporation In owns 374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Natl Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 3,457 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 2,000 are owned by Numerixs Investment Tech. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 3,050 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Architects owns 2,600 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Software Cl A Class A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 258,401 shares to 273,213 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,750 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $751,106 activity. CHAPMAN MATTHEW W had sold 4,660 shares worth $424,246 on Friday, February 15.