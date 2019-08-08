North Star Investment Management Increased Position in General Mls Com (GIS) by $632,553; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Share Price Rose While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Cut Position

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 8,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 54,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, down from 62,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $159.85. About 940,323 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 55.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 12,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,582 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 22,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 3.03 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 2,931 shares to 9,663 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocky Shoes & Boots Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 36,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,520 shares, and cut its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,344 are held by Ftb Advsr. Principal Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.34M shares. Franklin Res has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 1.17% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 74,775 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, Florida-based fund reported 40,351 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 33,912 shares. Korea Invest Corporation holds 193,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover, Ohio-based fund reported 7,975 shares. City Hldgs Com stated it has 52,106 shares. First Interstate State Bank, Montana-based fund reported 471 shares. S&Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 23,250 were reported by Guyasuta Inv Advisors. Terril Brothers Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,485 shares. Moreover, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,219 shares. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 1.87 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,122 were accumulated by Next Century Growth Investors Llc. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 0% or 22,533 shares. 1,926 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. 2,179 were reported by Bankshares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 111,857 shares. World Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 4,129 shares in its portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.28% or 52,425 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 0.96% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 18,184 are held by Brinker Capital. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.07% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Signaturefd accumulated 1,140 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc reported 5,000 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sunbelt Inc accumulated 2,766 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.41 million activity.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 12,961 shares to 118,217 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 73,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).