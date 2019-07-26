North Star Investment Management Increased Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) as Stock Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Raised Stake in Enzo Biochem (ENZ) by $2.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.97. About 107,833 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 56521.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 687,973 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.53 million activity.

