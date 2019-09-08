North Star Investment Management Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); As Hanesbrands (HBI) Shares Declined, Financial Advantage Lifted Its Position by $1.73 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 1,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 99,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.83M, up from 97,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new $299 iPad at education-themed event; 09/04/2018 – Apple Launches Red IPhone 8 to Keep Line Fresh Mid-Cycle; 21/03/2018 – Hometown Source: State basketball: Rangers scare Apple Valley but ultimately fall, 67-60; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 09/04/2018 – Apple Inc. Says Facilities Now Using 100% Renewable Power; 19/03/2018 – ‘The iPhone X didn’t sell well during the holiday season’: Apple suppliers talk about the company’s struggling sales

Financial Advantage Inc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc bought 101,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 341,469 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, up from 239,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 4.57M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q EPS 22c; 28/03/2018 – HanesBrands Makes Significant Strides Toward 2020 Environmental Goals; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $6.72 BLN TO $6.82 BLN; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns EPA’s Energy Star Environmental Excellence Award; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 25/04/2018 – HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c

Financial Advantage Inc, which manages about $140.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK) by 53,686 shares to 233 shares, valued at $19,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was bought by Hytinen Barry on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.