North Star Investment Management Holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; Midas Management Raised Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by $384,000 as Stock Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 7202.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 234,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 237,326 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 3,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 5.53M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 02/04/2018 – GreenSky is Also Considering Another Private Share Sale Instead of a Listing; 21/05/2018 – MB Financial/Fifth Third in spring deal talks, source says [23:39 BST21 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 07/03/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SIGNS SOLAR POWER BUY PACT WITH SUNENERGY1; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE UPPER END OF REVISED ROTCE TARGET -CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Conterra Networks Completes Acquisition Of Gulf Coast Regional Fiber-Optic Provider; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Releases Basel III Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital Disclosures; 21/03/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 22/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MB Financial, Inc. Acquisition; 22/05/2018 – KBRA Comments on the Proposed Acquisition of MB Financial, Inc. (MBFI) by Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB); 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO OPERATING EPS IN FIRST YEAR, WITH ACCRETION OF NEARLY 7 PERCENT IN SECOND YEAR

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo sales push extended to wealth-management unit – Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Will Join the Co This Summer and Will Be Based in San Francisco; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 5,218 shares to 106,312 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 71,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,375 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 340,547 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 1.90M shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 124,602 are held by Icon Advisers Inc Co. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Serv has invested 0.02% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Amer Gru Inc accumulated 414,694 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Legal And General Gp Public Lc has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Fincl Engines Advsrs Lc holds 89,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Natl Oh owns 61,372 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chem National Bank & Trust invested 0.21% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). 8,257 are held by Two Sigma Lc. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 1,783 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,764 shares.

