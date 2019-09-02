North Star Investment Management Has Upped Its B&G Foods Class A (BGS) Position; Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vivint Solar has $1400 highest and $1200 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 57.20% above currents $8.06 stock price. Vivint Solar had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of VSLR in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. See Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) latest ratings:

North Star Investment Management Corp increased B&G Foods Inc Class A (BGS) stake by 248.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 33,036 shares as B&G Foods Inc Class A (BGS)’s stock declined 28.40%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 46,304 shares with $1.13M value, up from 13,268 last quarter. B&G Foods Inc Class A now has $1.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.28% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 2.34 million shares traded or 90.58% up from the average. B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) has declined 42.52% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BGS News: 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS 1Q ADJ EPS 55C, EST. 53C; 15/05/2018 – BG Daily News: Fire at Ford parts supplier idles Bowling Green Metalforming; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO quits abruptly; firm to review portfolio, cuts forecast; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – B&G Foods 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 09/03/2018 – BANCA GENERALI BGN.Ml – BG SAXO SIM IS EXPECTED TO START OPERATING IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 22/05/2018 – B&G Foods Raises Dividend to 47.5c Vs. 46.5c; 15/03/2018 – S&P REVISES B&G FOODS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – B&G FOODS INC BGS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $2.05 TO $2.25

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $984.02 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

