North Star Investment Management Has Upped Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Among 4 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CIT in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. See CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $61 New Target: $63 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR) stake by 85.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 8,138 shares as Emerson Elec Co Com (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 17,688 shares with $1.21M value, up from 9,550 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co Com now has $37.41B valuation. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.82. About 3.99M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 14/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/11/2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR)

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

The stock increased 1.06% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 800,959 shares traded or 29.40% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 24/05/2018 – CIT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project; 13/03/2018 – CIT Bank Launches New Money Market Account Expanding Its Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – VTG NOW SEES CIT RAIL DEAL TO BE COMPLETED IN 2H; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP – PRELIMINARY COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO DECREASED TO 14.0%, & PRELIMINARY TOTAL CAPITAL RATIO INCREASED TO 16.7%, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Small Businesses Anticipate Growth And Expansion In 2018; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades $170 Million of securities backed by manufactured housing collateral issued from 1995 to 2006; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CIT Group, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “275 Volunteer Projects Completed During CIT Cares Month – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Announces Expanded Asset Management Capabilities – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Names Jim Gifas as Head of Treasury Services – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CIT Group Inc. shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 94.69 million shares or 5.96% less from 100.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd accumulated 0% or 78,646 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 6.19 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). 162,900 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt Lp. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 9,982 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 128,369 shares or 0% of the stock. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Ltd Com has invested 0% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Moreover, Alliancebernstein L P has 0% invested in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) for 72,967 shares. Franklin Resources reported 8.32 million shares stake. 37,231 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Guggenheim Capital Llc reported 0.01% in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT). Asset One Communications Limited owns 45,378 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 7,502 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Hong Kong-based Fosun Intl Limited has invested 0.02% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 344,662 shares. Liberty Capital Mngmt reported 7,700 shares. Brandes Prns Lp has invested 1.63% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fort Washington Invest Oh has 19,765 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Huntington Bancshares stated it has 0.4% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aviva Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 232,497 shares. Glob Endowment Management Lp has invested 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Timber Creek Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bonness owns 1.93% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 43,500 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 49,340 shares. Fayez Sarofim reported 31,719 shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Co reported 293,672 shares. Trustco Comml Bank N Y reported 4,342 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company has 3,706 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Emerson’s underlying order growth below company guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric declares $0.49 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) stake by 313,825 shares to 30,140 valued at $184,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) stake by 21,269 shares and now owns 253,203 shares. Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) was reduced too.