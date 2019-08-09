North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Pc (PCTI) Stake by $855,732 as Share Price Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Value Rose, Secor Capital Advisors LP Lifted by $1.48 Million Its Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 142,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.14% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 143,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.43M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 12,247 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 26.08% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 03/04/2018 – PCTEL Opens Wireless Product Development Center; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ PCTEL Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTI); 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 417.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 28,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 34,712 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 6,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 4.33M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il invested in 6,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Group Llp owns 4.44M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.91% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Great Lakes Lc reported 7,430 shares. 6,302 are held by Avalon Advsr Ltd Company. Gmt Capital has 959,020 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys, a Arizona-based fund reported 212,226 shares. Lpl Ltd Com has 71,423 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 183,660 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Lc has 0.29% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 183,892 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tarbox Family Office, a California-based fund reported 281 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.09% or 93,354 shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc accumulated 50,783 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 65,247 shares to 255,134 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 289,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 698,800 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $29,476 activity. On Tuesday, May 21 the insider Neumann David A bought $10,560. McGowan Kevin J had bought 1,000 shares worth $4,980 on Wednesday, June 5.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 12,403 shares to 34,582 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 4,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,738 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 37,022 shares. Spark Invest Limited Liability reported 19,794 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.52 million were accumulated by Ariel Invests Ltd Liability Corporation. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 88,141 shares. 524,720 were reported by Blackrock. Awm Investment holds 0.19% or 190,987 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Management holds 488,925 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 104 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 68,880 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mgmt has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 500 shares. Stifel Corp reported 26,839 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 10,898 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.01% or 32,185 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 50,050 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 19,342 shares.