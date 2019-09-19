North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Flws/1 (FLWS) Position by $489,600 as Share Value Declined; Adelante Capital Management Has Lowered Kilroy Realty (KRC) Stake by $4.15 Million as Share Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty (KRC) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 56,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 842,603 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.19 million, down from 899,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kilroy Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 390,199 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty, L.P. Agrees to Sell $250 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 27/03/2018 CUSO Financial Services and Sorrento Pacific Financial Executive Daniel Kilroy Named CFO of The Year by San Diego Business; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 45.5C/SHR FROM 42.5C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP KRC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $79; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $50 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.30% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY JULY 20, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award; 25/04/2018 – Kilroy Realty 1Q Rev $182.8M; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 155,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, down from 182,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $907.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 278,267 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 22,900 shares to 27,300 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Crafts Inc (NASDAQ:CRWS).

More notable recent 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For 1-800-Flowers.com – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$19.09, Is 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BJ, FLWS, JWN, PSTG, SPLK and YJ among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “1-800-FLOWERS.Com (FLWS) to Acquire Shari’s Berries Brand – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) for 2.70M shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 2.30 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 11,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 31,000 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp stated it has 86,746 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Earnest Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 5,200 shares. Vanguard owns 1.49 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% or 14,600 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 21,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). J Goldman Lp owns 496,088 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 137,598 shares. Proshare Lc holds 108,383 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 67,538 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 29,687 are owned by Gotham Asset Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.78 million shares or 0.10% less from 98.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.15% or 16,160 shares. Prudential Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 3,600 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 0.02% or 171,740 shares. Ci Investments Inc has 189,222 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zimmer Prns Lp owns 677,500 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP owns 182 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Magnetar Financial reported 5,016 shares stake. Resolution Cap holds 1.95 million shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 293,408 shares. Swiss Bank stated it has 187,811 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 172 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,874 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 430,054 were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 6,120 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 613,477 shares.

More notable recent Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kilroy Realty Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Kilroy Realty Corporation Wins 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award – Business Wire” published on April 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The Bay Area’s biggest single biotech construction project is about to go vertical – San Francisco Business Times” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kilroy Realty’s $500M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Warriors effect? Mission Bay office rents hit $100 with vacancies near zero – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares to 695,949 shares, valued at $98.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 136,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).