North Star Investment Management Has Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering RealPage, Inc. (RP)

Among 2 analysts covering RealPage (NASDAQ:RP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RealPage has $8300 highest and $60 lowest target. $71.50’s average target is 13.20% above currents $63.16 stock price. RealPage had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Buy New Target: $83.0000 Initiates Coverage On

28/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Neutral New Target: $60 Initiates Coverage On

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 117.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 12,283 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 22,693 shares with $1.22M value, up from 10,410 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $173.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.89. About 10.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONFIDENT CO WILL “COMFORTABLY DELIVER” ON ORIGINAL FORECAST OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NON-GAAP SHR GROWTH FOR FY18; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE NAMES CHARLES W. MOORMAN IV AND WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $41.59 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 Seren Capital – Ltd. sold $8.59 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 150,000 shares.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. It has a 145.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RealPage, Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.05% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 3,614 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 1.05 million shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 56,969 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Blair William Communications Il reported 0.07% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). King Luther Cap Management Corp invested in 1.55 million shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Co holds 0% or 17,602 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.49 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 350,767 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 6,109 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 389,095 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 8,399 shares. The Missouri-based Scout Invs Inc has invested 0.6% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.03% or 1.70M shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.39% or 597,667 shares.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 301,497 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.58% above currents $51.89 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold”. Wedbush maintained it with “Hold” rating and $55 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spinnaker Tru has 18,460 shares. Security National Trust holds 50,044 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 8,280 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Shell Asset Com owns 520,292 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,456 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 10,153 shares stake. Stock Yards Comml Bank And Trust Co invested in 0.22% or 42,544 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fincl Counselors owns 34,110 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Great Lakes Ltd Llc holds 1.42% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.19M shares. Private Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.33% or 138,790 shares. Johnson Financial Group stated it has 38,027 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).