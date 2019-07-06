North Star Investment Management Has Raised General Mls Com (GIS) Position by $632,553; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shares Rose While Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Its Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc Com (GIS) by 55.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 12,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,582 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 22,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.86M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 16,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,409 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, down from 68,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.29 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.55% or 110,711 shares in its portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1.3% or 35,086 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gru Lc invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0% or 5,921 shares. 240,415 are owned by St Germain D J Communications. Lvm Capital Management Mi holds 2.49% or 183,551 shares. Wetherby Asset accumulated 72,113 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). American Century holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.30M shares. Davis R M reported 30,931 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 2.63% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 178,373 shares. Kistler has 28,216 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma owns 1.7% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 341,476 shares. State Street accumulated 0.74% or 161.47M shares. Ameriprise reported 23.43 million shares or 0.64% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96 billion for 12.15 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 13,123 shares to 14,744 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 21,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,600 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has 200 shares. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.05% or 35,189 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset reported 5,546 shares stake. Goelzer Inv Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 13,200 shares. 344 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc. Sun Life Fincl Inc owns 0.35% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 30,817 shares. Ent Finance Serv Corporation owns 12,424 shares. Meyer Handelman Company reported 0.28% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd reported 0.08% stake. The California-based First Republic Inc has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested in 148,543 shares. Private Na holds 0.14% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 13,107 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc (NASDAQ:PCTI) by 142,622 shares to 500 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,310 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).