North Star Investment Management Has Raised By $664,280 Its Crown Crafts (CRWS) Stake; Shorts at Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Raised By 6.89%

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS) stake by 20.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 166,070 shares as Crown Crafts Inc (CRWS)’s stock declined 11.54%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 979,506 shares with $4.60 million value, up from 813,436 last quarter. Crown Crafts Inc now has $59.50M valuation. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 108,965 shares traded or 317.43% up from the average. Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) has declined 15.60% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500. Some Historical CRWS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Crown Crafts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRWS); 30/04/2018 – Crown Crafts Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 Easterseals & A.C. Moore Arts & Crafts, Inc. Launch Crafting A Better World Spring Campaign

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) had an increase of 6.89% in short interest. FLXN’s SI was 7.92 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.89% from 7.41M shares previously. With 618,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s short sellers to cover FLXN’s short positions. The SI to Flexion Therapeutics Inc’s float is 25.16%. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 617,446 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 16/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolon; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,200 were accumulated by Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Com. 568,876 are held by Schroder Investment Grp. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 34,900 shares. Sei owns 43,036 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd has 0% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Legal & General Gru Plc accumulated 0% or 5,915 shares. Amer Grp Inc owns 21,477 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Financial Architects invested in 0% or 400 shares. Orbimed Ltd Liability Corporation holds 89,919 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. 840,650 were accumulated by Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $175,363 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120. Another trade for 2,317 shares valued at $25,136 was bought by Clayman Michael D.. Shares for $21,480 were bought by COLELLA SAMUEL D. The insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627.

More notable recent Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Flexion in-licenses pain candidate from Xenon Pharma for up to $128M – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN): When Will It Breakeven? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 56% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Translate Bio Halts mRNA Therapy Trial, Roche Multiple Sclerosis Biomarker Data, D-Day For Xeris – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. The company has market cap of $530.06 million. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Crown Crafts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRWS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “4 Days Left Until Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Crown Crafts, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CRWS) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Crown Crafts, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CRWS) 16% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Crown Crafts, Inc. Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CRWS shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 3.35 million shares or 10.06% less from 3.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ariel Ltd has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 78,850 shares. Synovus accumulated 125,138 shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corp has 979,506 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 3,000 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc reported 165,009 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock has 35,440 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 1,101 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bard Incorporated invested in 0.45% or 192,840 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 53,864 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 50,422 shares. 57,140 were reported by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) for 308,600 shares. 10,065 were reported by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon. Wallace Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). 196,908 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.