North Star Investment Management Has Lowered By $656,396 Its General Mls (GIS) Position; Keane Group (FRAC) Shorts Raised By 3.13%

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) had an increase of 3.13% in short interest. FRAC’s SI was 3.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.13% from 3.21M shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 3 days are for Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC)’s short sellers to cover FRAC’s short positions. The SI to Keane Group Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock increased 4.36% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 3.11 million shares traded or 82.83% up from the average. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 02/05/2018 – KEANE SEES 2Q REV $555M-$575M, EST. $539.8M; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Keane Grp ‘B+’; Outlk Stbl; Sr Secd Ln Rated ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC – JAMES STEWART, CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF KEANE, WILL REMAIN AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Keane Group Announces Addition to Its Executive Leadership Team; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KEANE GROUP INC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Rev $513M; 17/05/2018 – Keane Group 49.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 10/04/2018 – Keane Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Loss/Shr 7c

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased General Mls Inc (GIS) stake by 36.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 12,623 shares as General Mls Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 21,959 shares with $1.15M value, down from 34,582 last quarter. General Mls Inc now has $32.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 4.07 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Keane Group, Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $681.69 million. The Company’s principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. It has a 68.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides coiled tubing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, and nitrogen services.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 18 before the open. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $462.89M for 17.64 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.04% below currents $54.32 stock price. General Mills had 20 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $52 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Citigroup. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $49 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

