North Star Investment Management Has Lowered By $326,781 Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding; Morgan Stanley Lowered Its Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stake

Morgan Stanley decreased Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) stake by 66.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley sold 150,805 shares as Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI)’s stock declined 1.20%. The Morgan Stanley holds 74,329 shares with $3.05M value, down from 225,134 last quarter. Community Tr Bancorp Inc now has $734.55 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 17,551 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 16.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 6.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 1,729 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock declined 10.11%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 23,098 shares with $4.39M value, down from 24,827 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $111.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $182.27. About 1.78M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity. 2,000 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares with value of $380,000 were sold by SUGAR RONALD D.

Among 7 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Amgen had 11 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Mizuho. Evercore downgraded the shares of AMGN in report on Monday, January 28 to “In-Line” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sarasin Llp has invested 3.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). D L Carlson Investment Gp Inc holds 0.07% or 1,230 shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank has 0.51% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 516,713 shares. 46,174 are held by South State Corp. Koshinski Asset Management Inc stated it has 7,890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 0.07% or 1,216 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.18% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Mgmt reported 3,133 shares stake. Curbstone Fincl Management stated it has 2,720 shares. Capital Invest Counsel has 1,330 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.35% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Skba Cap Management Lc holds 2.01% or 65,950 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc has 0.13% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Finemark National Bank & Tru stated it has 38,937 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS) stake by 33,036 shares to 46,304 valued at $1.13M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,505 shares and now owns 56,726 shares. Anheuser Busch (NYSE:BUD) was raised too.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.69 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.82 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $15.28 million for 12.01 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

Morgan Stanley increased New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) stake by 315,451 shares to 2.79M valued at $47.11 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) stake by 290,110 shares and now owns 1.86M shares. Eaton Vance Txmgd Gl Buywr O (NYSE:ETW) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Sei Invests has 5,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 89,435 shares. Sandy Spring Bancshares accumulated 700 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Bessemer Group Inc invested in 42,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 363,889 were reported by State Street. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 192,176 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 11,352 shares. Central Commercial Bank Tru holds 7,257 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & reported 454,316 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.02% or 186,018 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 14,996 shares.