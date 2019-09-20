North Star Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by $847,300; Van Berkom & Associates Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) Lifted by $1.02 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 520.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 22,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 27,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 4,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.19 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.93. About 45,126 shares traded or 20.42% up from the average. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q EPS 45c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2017 ORDERS UP 8.6% TO $272 MLN; BACKLOG GREW TO $100.7 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.26. About 195,920 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 15/05/2018 – Ormat Tech: Low Risk of Surface Lava From Volcano in Hawaii Impacting or Making Way to Puna Facility; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Decision Was Approved by, and With the Continuing Oversight of, the Company’s Board of Directors Upon the Recommendation of Its Audit Committee; 14/05/2018 – ORMAT COULD SEE TOTAL LOSS OF ITS PUNA, HAWAII PLANT: JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 31/05/2018 – ORMAT – ON MAY 30, DUE TO APPROACHING LAVA, SUBSTATION OF PUNA COMPLEX AND AN ADJACENT WAREHOUSE THAT STORED A DRILLING RIG BURNED; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, REPORTS CLOSING OF $100M DEBT FINANCING; 28/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ON MAY 27 APPROACHING LAVA COVERED WELLHEADS OF TWO GEOTHERMAL WELLS; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT 1Q ADJ. EPS 48C, EST. 56C

More notable recent Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies, Inc.’s Board of Directors to Call Special Meeting of Stockholders to Declassify Board – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ormat Announces First Geothermal and Solar Hybrid Power Plant – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ormat Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 38 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 42,617 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 5,352 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hm Payson Communication owns 233 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation invested in 126,980 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny owns 12,178 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,218 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 5,304 shares. Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Psagot Investment House has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 73,231 shares. Highland Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.15% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 1,075 shares.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tribune Publishing Company Common Stock (TPCO) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allied Motion Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for 2018 – Business Wire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Enhances Market and Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of TCI, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.