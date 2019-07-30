North Star Investment Management Has Increased By $585,520 Its Blue Bird Com (HCAC) Stake; Perceptive Advisors Decreased Retrophin (RTRX) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased Retrophin Inc (RTRX) stake by 8.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 287,331 shares as Retrophin Inc (RTRX)’s stock declined 13.39%. The Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.05 million shares with $69.13 million value, down from 3.34M last quarter. Retrophin Inc now has $826.30 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.94. About 398,757 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 23/05/2018 – Retrophin Receives Workplace Excellence Award

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Blue Bird Corp Com (HCAC) stake by 16.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 36,595 shares as Blue Bird Corp Com (HCAC)'s stock 0.00%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 257,243 shares with $4.36M value, up from 220,648 last quarter. Blue Bird Corp Com now has $298.95M valuation. It closed at $9.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Owens & Minor Inc New Com (NYSE:OMI) stake by 106,204 shares to 21,151 valued at $87,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) stake by 71,000 shares and now owns 182,375 shares. A. H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) was reduced too.

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 218,000 shares to 458,173 valued at $8.04M in 2019Q1. It also upped Global Blood Therapeutics Inc stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 5.53M shares. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Analysts Estimate Retrophin (RTRX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019

Analysts await Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 16.07% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Retrophin, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.