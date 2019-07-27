North Star Investment Management Has Decreased United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 158.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc acquired 23,277 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 38,004 shares with $2.02 million value, up from 14,727 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 13.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 5,925 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock declined 9.35%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 38,951 shares with $4.35M value, down from 44,876 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $103.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 25/04/2018 – UPS To Offer Voluntary Retirement Plans To Reduce Headcount, Cut Expenses — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Zcube Launches the Third Edition of Open Accelerator for Start-Ups in the Central Nervous System and Respiratory Areas; 22/04/2018 – DJ United Parcel Service Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPS); 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group owns 55.41 million shares. Advent Cap De invested in 0.1% or 40,000 shares. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Paloma Prns Mgmt Company accumulated 0.02% or 6,745 shares. James Investment Research owns 81 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.72% or 202,248 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 860,455 shares. Sei Invs holds 131,138 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 5,849 shares stake. Trexquant LP invested in 27,614 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Advisory reported 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 180 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Inc invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl Gaynor holds 20,021 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) stake by 26,000 shares to 26,046 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) stake by 6,505 shares and now owns 56,726 shares. B&G Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:BGS) was raised too.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) stake by 1,823 shares to 858 valued at $163,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ) stake by 33,410 shares and now owns 1.01 million shares. Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management stated it has 23,231 shares. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Management Lp has invested 0.28% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tower Cap (Trc) accumulated 7,364 shares. 119,346 were accumulated by Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd. Raymond James And Associate reported 266,401 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 20,108 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund invested in 8,215 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fiduciary Trust holds 35,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Pitcairn Communications reported 13,746 shares. Oakbrook Invests Llc holds 45,664 shares. Fil Ltd holds 713,010 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 2,012 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

