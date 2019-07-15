North Star Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Amgen (AMGN) by $326,781; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Stake

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 1,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,098 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 24,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 491,449 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.42. About 438,702 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13 million for 25.84 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

