North Star Investment Management Has Decreased Its Consolidated Comm Hldgs (CNSL) Stake by $1.63 Million; Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) Share Value Rose While Chou Associates Management Has Cut Position by $2.48 Million

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc (CNSL) by 63.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 408,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The institutional investor held 235,754 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, down from 644,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Consolidated Comm Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 326,701 shares traded. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 16/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL LP – URGE CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS, TO AUTHORIZE & COMMENCE PROGRAM TO REPURCHASE CO BONDS ON OPEN MARKET; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Maglan Cap Delivers Letter to Consolidated Commun Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Rev $356M; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q Loss $11.3M; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE

Chou Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) (SHOS) by 95.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc sold 1.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 64,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152,000, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8. About 8,452 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Wakefield Sears Hometown Store; 25/04/2018 – New Sears Hometown Store Opens in Pleasantville; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Alabama Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Butte Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to North Vernon Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 20,004 shares to 153,743 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

