North Star Investment Management Has Decreased Holding in Flws/1 (FLWS) by $489,600; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $4.88 Million; Stock Rose

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 86.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 17,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 20,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $252.7. About 1.36 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Posts a Big Beat After Insurer’s Retreat From Obamacare; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Flws/1 (FLWS) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 27,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 155,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 182,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Flws/1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $890.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 241,416 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has risen 36.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q REV. $238.5M, EST. $230.2M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Adj Ebitda $80M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 EPS 60c; 15/05/2018 – 1-800-Flowers Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 10,761 shares to 87,236 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 15 investors sold FLWS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.04 million shares or 5.02% more from 21.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 370,890 shares in its portfolio. 364,143 are owned by Lord Abbett And Llc. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Martingale Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 252,092 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 2.70M shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 5,338 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Amp Ltd reported 0% stake. Eam Invsts Ltd Com accumulated 57,399 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 29,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Earnest Prtn Limited Liability has invested 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS). Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS).

