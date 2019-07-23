North Star Investment Management Has Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position; Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (CRNT) SI Decreased By 31.88%

Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT) had a decrease of 31.88% in short interest. CRNT’s SI was 383,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 31.88% from 563,300 shares previously. With 1.00 million avg volume, 0 days are for Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s short sellers to cover CRNT’s short positions. The SI to Ceragon Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.68%. The stock increased 5.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 801,794 shares traded or 37.43% up from the average. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has risen 3.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CRNT News: 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q Rev $83.3M; 07/05/2018 – Correction to Ceragon Networks Earnings Headlines; 09/04/2018 Ceragon Networks® First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Scheduled for Release On May 7, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CERAGON: AIRBAND DEPLOYS FIBEAIR PLATFORM FOR LARGE PROJECT; 07/05/2018 – Ceragon Networks 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas i; 30/04/2018 – Harel Insurance Invest & Financial Services Buys Into Ceragon; 07/05/2018 – CERAGON NETWORKS LTD – QTRLY SHR $0.03; 25/04/2018 – Airband Deploys Ceragon’s FibeAir IP-20 Platform to Deliver High Capacity, Scalable Wireless Backhaul Networks to Rural Areas in the United Kingdom

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 78.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 15,290 shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock rose 5.82%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 4,310 shares with $407,000 value, down from 19,600 last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $63.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $89.47. About 2.54M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo(R) (nivolumab) Now The First And Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor To Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 23/04/2018 – Zymeworks and Celgene Expand Bispecific Antibody Collaboration; 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 16,006 shares to 21,006 valued at $833,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 7,261 shares and now owns 7,521 shares. Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,000 were accumulated by General Amer Investors. 11,374 are held by Brown Mngmt Limited Liability. Scotia Capital has 26,441 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 3,230 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company owns 9,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.35% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.09% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has 3,407 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.24% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Loeb Prns Corp accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,777 are owned by Intersect Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 12,440 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity. LOUGHLIN JAMES J also sold $2.05M worth of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 EPS, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $95 lowest target. $100.20’s average target is 11.99% above currents $89.47 stock price. Celgene had 17 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Jefferies.

