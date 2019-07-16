North Star Investment Management Has Cut Its Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) Holding; United Community Financial (UCFC) Sentiment Is 1.3

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) stake by 91.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 313,825 shares as Build A Bear Workshop (BBW)’s stock rose 4.62%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 30,140 shares with $184,000 value, down from 343,965 last quarter. Build A Bear Workshop now has $83.82M valuation. The stock decreased 2.81% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 37,376 shares traded. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has declined 40.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BBW News: 20/03/2018 POINT72 BBW HOLDINGS UNCHANGED, 13D MADE ON REPURCHASE PROGRAM

United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.32, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 52 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 40 sold and trimmed holdings in United Community Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 30.62 million shares, up from 30.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding United Community Financial Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 35 Increased: 31 New Position: 21.

Analysts await Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 12,283 shares to 22,693 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Powershares Qqq Tr stake by 4,072 shares and now owns 14,056 shares. Steelcase Inc Cl A (NYSE:SCS) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $10.48 million activity. Point72 Asset Management – L.P. had sold 2.05 million shares worth $10.48M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold BBW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 8.07 million shares or 23.81% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,000 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 450 shares. The Wyoming-based Cannell Capital Limited has invested 1.26% in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW). Perritt Capital Mngmt accumulated 80,000 shares. Moreover, Spark Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 23,000 shares. Millennium Ltd has 76,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,638 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, Texas-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Morgan Stanley has 842,304 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 264,162 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 14,172 shares. Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 4 shares. State Street Corporation has 0% invested in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) for 24,022 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 60,399 shares. Pacifica Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has 830,905 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding firm for The Home Savings and Loan Company of Youngstown that provides consumer and business banking services. The company has market cap of $458.18 million. The firm offers various deposit instruments, including regular savings accounts, demand deposits, individual retirement accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.52 P/E ratio. It provides commercial loans, such as multifamily loans; nonresidential real estate loans comprising retail centers, office buildings, and industrial buildings; land loans; loans for the construction of multifamily properties, nonresidential real estate projects, and to builders; and secured and unsecured loans, including traditional lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 4.03% of its portfolio in United Community Financial Corp. for 243,148 shares. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 707,319 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 2.32% invested in the company for 2.40 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.86% in the stock. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 108,274 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 32,342 shares traded. United Community Financial Corp. (UCFC) has declined 10.26% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UCFC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ United Community Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCFC); 17/04/2018 United Community Fincl 1Q EPS 17c

