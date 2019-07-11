North Star Investment Management Has Boosted Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Morgan Stanley Raised By $24.21 Million Its Teradata Del (TDC) Stake

Morgan Stanley increased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 851.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 563,046 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 20.56%. The Morgan Stanley holds 629,157 shares with $27.46M value, up from 66,111 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $4.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 489,261 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54

North Star Investment Management Corp increased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 117.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Star Investment Management Corp acquired 12,283 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The North Star Investment Management Corp holds 22,693 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 10,410 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $200.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 15.80 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 96,689 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Limited Com owns 408,385 shares. 756,746 were reported by Bancshares Of America De. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 10,229 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 47,282 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.03% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% or 583,289 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Group invested in 704 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 8,485 shares. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 84,228 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,704 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 19,046 shares. Northern Corp owns 1.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Llc reported 23,051 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $347,603 activity. Culhane Mark had bought 9,050 shares worth $347,603 on Monday, May 6.

Morgan Stanley decreased Bright Scholar Ed Hldgs Ltd stake by 136,160 shares to 306,533 valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced National Vision Hldgs Inc stake by 100,682 shares and now owns 23,613 shares. Frontline Ltd was reduced too.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Teradata Corporation (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is GW Pharmaceuticals plc (GWPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI) stake by 104,566 shares to 12,675 valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) stake by 381,574 shares and now owns 767,436 shares. Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Bank of America maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets downgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Friday, March 15 to “Market Perform” rating. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Tuesday, May 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 2,512 shares. Baxter Bros has 0.06% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,981 shares. Washington Trust Comm holds 0.07% or 24,659 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10,535 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Com reported 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Natl invested in 0.83% or 153,806 shares. Bancorp reported 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bedell Frazier Invest Counseling Ltd Liability Co invested in 132,930 shares. Lvm Cap Limited Mi reported 5,951 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,594 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.62% or 17.88M shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment owns 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11.36 million shares. Amarillo Comml Bank invested in 25,522 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Cohen Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 124,109 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 12,600 shares.